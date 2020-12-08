Milwaukee Tool adds brushless string trimmer

Milwaukee Tool added the M18 brushless string trimmer to its lineup of outdoor power equipment solutions.

Milwaukee Tool said the M18 delivers more clearing power and a larger cutting swath than competitive battery-powered trimmer solutions on the market.

For maximum productivity, the new trimmer provides up to 6,200 rpm and features a brushless motor built specifically for trimming applications. The trimmer has two speeds; a high speed to take on demanding applications and a low speed to maximize run time. A 16-inch cutting swath trims more grass in a single pass and an easy load trimmer head delivers an easy line loading experience with the ability to load up to 25 feet of trimmer line in under 30 seconds.

The M18 brushless string trimmer comes with a variable speed trigger and a three-year warranty as well as the M18 Redlithium High