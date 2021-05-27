NALP appoints new board of directors

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) has announced its Board of Directors slate for 2021-2022; terms beginning Oct. 1.

“The nominations team executed a very thorough nomination and selection process that brought some to the best minds in the industry before the committee,” said Andrew Ziehler, chair of the nominations committee for NALP. “It was a difficult decision for the committee to make, but in the end, we feel we got the best possible slate of candidates to serve NALP in 2021-2022 and continue the progress towards taking NALP to the next level.”

Bob Grover, president of Pacific Landscape Management, will serve as the president of the association. New members of the Board include John Guth and Claire Goldman.

“This year’s Board slate continues the trend of electing more diverse, high-quality industry leaders” Britt Wood, CEO of NALP. “I am looking forward to working with this Board to continue to better serve this great industry and take NALP to new heights.”

Officers:

Directors: