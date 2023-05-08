New adjustable attachment for mower deck releases from Steiner

An adjustable mower deck is the newest attachment from the Steiner. The AirFX Mower Deck will be available in 61 or 72-inch width sizes.

The adjustable deck is designed to cut a variety of heights between 1 and 5 inches and handle multiple types of turf. The attachment has a bullnose design and a patented Air-Gap baffle system. The baffle system increases airflow, shooting clippings out of the discharge opening.

“Paired with the oscillating and articulating Steiner 450 tractor, the AirFX Mower Deck gives operators the unparalleled ability to mow various turf types and the toughest terrains with confidence,” said Ron Scheffler, senior product manager. “With features like the hydraulic lift, removable belt covers with clean-out ports and striping rollers, the AirFX mower deck is designed for easy maintenance and serviceability, all while providing a beautiful, razor-sharp cut.”

The hydraulic life gives the operator the ability to raise and lower the deck from the seat, adjusting for the height of the cut. According to the company, cleaning and maintenance are made easier with the blow-out ports and hydraulic flip-up.