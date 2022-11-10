Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


New leaf loader from Billy Goat offers pros a new tool for leaf pickup

November 10, 2022 -  By
0 Comments
The new DL3700VETR Leaf Dragonunit from Billy Goat offers 37 gross hp. (Photo: Billy goat)

The new DL3700VETR Leaf Dragonunit from Billy Goat offers 37 gross hp. (Photo: Billy goat)

Billy Goat, a brand of Briggs & Stratton, recently released a new leaf loader, the DL3700VETR Leaf Dragon. The new machine features an EFI Vanguard 933cc engine that is coupled to a 25-inch diameter shredding impeller with a long-span belt and generates 6,900 CFM of high-volume leaf suction.

The engine features an electric start with automotive-style cold weather starting that makes the machine useful for late fall cleanups

Additionally, the unit features a large 16-inch-by-10-foot long intake hose that is ergonomically supported with a three-position locking boom, allowing for 45 square feet of cleanup coverage before moving the unit. According to the company, the design also eliminates wear on the rear intake for increased durability. The unit’s double-loop hose handle provides three unique operator positions for added operator ergonomics.

For quick impeller and liner inspection, the Leaf Dragon features a no-tool, two-pin door closure interlocked and eliminates the time it takes to remove over 15 bolts for impeller access.

A unique 12-inch wide, 10-gauge soft angle steel discharge chute eliminates the twists, which allows users to spread the leaf load, reduce wear and improve service.

Related Articles

Billy Goat,® a brand of Briggs & Stratton High Productivity Leaf Cleanup
Vanguard unveils latest innovations and new options for battery lineup
The new Ferris 300S offers a commercial entry-level zero-turn mower option
Breaking down the booths: A roundup of what to see at Equip Expo
This article is tagged with , , , , and posted in Mowing+Maintenance

Post a Comment