New leaf loader from Billy Goat offers pros a new tool for leaf pickup

Billy Goat, a brand of Briggs & Stratton, recently released a new leaf loader, the DL3700VETR Leaf Dragon. The new machine features an EFI Vanguard 933cc engine that is coupled to a 25-inch diameter shredding impeller with a long-span belt and generates 6,900 CFM of high-volume leaf suction.

The engine features an electric start with automotive-style cold weather starting that makes the machine useful for late fall cleanups

Additionally, the unit features a large 16-inch-by-10-foot long intake hose that is ergonomically supported with a three-position locking boom, allowing for 45 square feet of cleanup coverage before moving the unit. According to the company, the design also eliminates wear on the rear intake for increased durability. The unit’s double-loop hose handle provides three unique operator positions for added operator ergonomics.

For quick impeller and liner inspection, the Leaf Dragon features a no-tool, two-pin door closure interlocked and eliminates the time it takes to remove over 15 bolts for impeller access.

A unique 12-inch wide, 10-gauge soft angle steel discharge chute eliminates the twists, which allows users to spread the leaf load, reduce wear and improve service.