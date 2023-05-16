New wireless solution from Hunter offers an option to increase water savings

Hunter Industries’ new Wireless Mini-Clik Sensor offers a solution to stop irrigation to save water.

Once installed users can prevent water waste with two shutoff options: accumulated rainfall for shutdown after ⅛ to ¾ inches of rain is detected or an instant shutdown with quick response technology. Built-in freeze sensing halts system operation at 37 degrees F to protect plants and keep roads and walkways ice-free.

“Installing a rain sensor on your lawn irrigation system is an easy way to make sure your yard is not being overwatered,” said James Bick, associate product manager at Hunter Industries. “The cost-effective Wireless Mini-Clik Sensor can help you save money and water, keep your lawn healthy and reduce the number of pollutants running off into the groundwater.”

Features of the Mini-Clik include:

Eliminates the need to manually shut off sprinklers when it rains;

Assists in avoiding overwatering which can lead to nutrient loss, plant disease, shallow roots, weeds and an increased need for fertilizer; and

Users can manage watering schedules on any irrigation system.

The Wireless Mini-Clik Sensor is compatible with all Hunter AC-powered and Hydrawise-enabled controllers. Install the sensor on any eave, wall, fence or gutter.