‘Old school’ no more: Using CRM software

Since implementing a customer relations management (CRM) software into its operation, GreenDrop, a lawn care firm headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has saved thousands of dollars and man-hours alike, according to Joshua Noddin, digital systems manager.

“Any size, any business, going with a CRM is a ‘have to’ these days,” Noddin says. “The days of managing your business on spreadsheets and things like that is becoming obsolete and is an old-school approach.”

The company has 12 branch locations across western Canada and the U.S. and provides fertilization, weed control, aeration and overseeding for a mainly residential clientele.

Landscape Management spoke with Noddin to learn more about how implementing a CRM software has made GreenDrop’s operations more efficient and effortless.

How it began

GreenDrop started using the mobile application of ServSuite by ServicePro about five years ago, although the relationship between the two companies began long before. The founders of the two companies had known each other and developed a connection from working together in the green industry.

“As ServSuite has grown and gone into their mobile app, we’ve just grown along with them,” Noddin says. “Since we’ve gone mobile for our production base and paperless for our invoicing, we’ve saved so much time, energy and effort into those little things that should automatically happen for our customers. It allows our employees to concentrate on the bigger picture, building relationships with customers and giving them the desired results that they’re looking for.”

Key features

Noddin says GreenDrop uses ServSuite for accounting, routing, sales and production.

The mobile app of ServSuite allows the company to build more efficient routes using the routing module.

“Sending this information directly to our technicians provides real-time communication,” Noddin says. “This helps them save time from stop to stop, making them more efficient and able to visit more subscribers in any given day.”

Noddin says the software’s two-way communication also helps technicians field requests from customers so they don’t have to do software switching to communicate with customers. This communication feature also allows the company to notify customers when they can expect technicians to service their property. Not to mention, the company saves thousands of dollars in print costs by going paperless.

“The notification module has given us a good relationship with our customers, and that has helped to build that effortless experience with our customers,” Noddin says.

Words of advice

For other lawn care companies looking to implement software in their company, Noddin says it’s important to thoroughly research the decision beforehand.

“Chat with your peers and see what’s out there,” he says. “There are so many different options. Find what fits your business and use it to your advantage to help grow and succeed.”