OnTerra Systems launches updated RouteSavvy software

OnTerra Systems announces the launch of a new version of its RouteSavvy automated route planning software.

According to the company, upgraded RouteSavvy tech simplifies and speeds up importation of location data and route building processes. New software also automatically generates optimized routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls and sales calls.

“This new version of RouteSavvy route planning software dramatically simplifies the route building process,” said Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president. “The vision for this new version of RouteSavvy is to simplify and automate the route building, route planning, and route optimization process, allowing every user to become a ‘power user.’”

RouteSavvy is cloud-based route planning software designed for small to mid-sized businesses and non-profits. Benefits of use cited by OnTerra Systems include:

Reduced fuel consumption and less operational budget spent on fuel

Lower fleet maintenance expenses tied to mileage (oil changes, tire replacement, etc.)

Minimized overtime labor costs

Highlights of RouteSavvy’s new features and functions

RouteSavvy’s new Easy Route Builder tool uploads addresses for a route using RouteSavvy’s new drag-n-drop function, which turns uploaded locations into stops and automatically generates an optimized route.

Users can modify a given route with additional stops to change the order of deliveries, pick-ups or service calls. Spreadsheet data loads by dragging files with addresses onto RouteSavvy’s web map.

For businesses or non-profits that have a specific location such as a warehouse, headquarters or distribution center from which the optimized routes always will originate or end, RouteSavvy allows users to set a default address as a start route or end route designation. The start or end default setting can be set simultaneously. RouteSavvy then optimizes routes based on the specific location where the routes will always begin or finish.