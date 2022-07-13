Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Outdoor Living Supply acquires Norristown Brick

July 13, 2022
Outdoor Living Supply (OLS), a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a focus on hardscapes,  acquired Norristown Brick, an independent distributor of masonry, landscape and hardscape materials to Montgomery County, Penn., and the surrounding area.

Russell Lyons, owner of Norristown Brick, will continue to lead the business going forward, allowing for continuity and consistency for customer and supplier partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Russell and his dedicated team to the OLS family of companies,” said Brian Price, CEO of OLS. “This represents our second acquisition in eastern Pennsylvania, adding an important location to our footprint as we continue our expansion efforts in the Northeast. The Company’s proximity to our Woodward Landscape Supply location in Phoenixville creates some powerful synergies.”

