People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from PBI-Gordon, Ruppert Landscape, Davey Tree and more

PBI-Gordon announced Dan Dumler joined the company as Western regional sales manager. Dumler is responsible for leading the PBI-Gordon sales team in the Western half of the U.S., which includes Wisconsin and states west of the Mississippi River.

Dumler’s duties include coaching the western regional sales team, identifying new sales opportunities and strengthening the company’s product portfolio with key customers in the golf course maintenance and professional lawn care segments.

Prior to joining PBI-Gordon, Dumler was a regional sales manager at Simplot Turf & Horticulture. Before that, he held various sales positions for Bayer Environmental Science. Dumler has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management from Oregon State University.

“Dan brings more than 27 years of turf industry and sales leadership experience to this role with PBI-Gordon,” Tim Demerath, vice president of sales for PBI-Gordon Corporation, said. “We are excited to have Dan on board. Our customers and sales team will benefit greatly from his deep knowledge of this industry.”

Ruppert Landscape makes a pair of moves

Ruppert Landscape promoted Emil Saweros director of information technology. He will oversee infrastructure, network security and software development. In this role, he will be a link between the department and the business, ensuring all technology systems and applications support operational goals and objectives.

Saweros has been a part of Ruppert’s IT department for more than 10 years. Since 2019, he has served as the director of software development for the landscape management division, guiding a team of 12 developers who deliver custom software solutions that fit the company’s requirements.

Ruppert also added Jon von Staden as director of finance and administration in the company’s landscape construction division. In this role, he will work closely with local branch teams and division leadership to further develop best practices and help capitalize on efficiencies.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Frostburg State University and has more than 26 years of general contracting experience, most recently serving as controller.

Davey adds trio

The Davey Tree Expert Co. announced the election of Matthew C. Harris to its Board of Directors.

Harris previously served as the CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, a non-profit conservation organization. Harris served in that role from 2014 to January 2022. He served as president of the Arbor Day Foundation from 2007 to 2014 and senior vice president from 2003 to 2007.

Davey Tree also appointed David Olson to the role of technical advisor within the Davey Institute.

In his new role, Olson will work with Davey’s Northeast offices and assist various Davey service lines in New England, New York and Western Pennsylvania. Olson’s professional career includes work as a forest health specialist with the Nebraska Forest Service and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The Davey Tree Expert Co. of Canada promoted Chris Deathe to market manager for the Hamilton, Brantford, Niagara and Burlington residential/commercial operations in Ontario.

Deathe joined Davey in 1998 as a salesperson and jumped to assistant district manager of the Mississauga office in 1999. He then became district manager of the newly created Hamilton office in 2004.

He is an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) certified arborist and a 1998 graduate of the Davey Institute of Tree Sciences. Deathe is a past member of the Davey President’s Council, a rotating team of managers who meet semiannually for management development and to share ideas to improve the company.

Harvest Landscape welcomes new a member, promotes two

Harvest Landscape Enterprises welcomed Aaron Fleming as division president for arbor care services. Fleming is an ISA Board-Certified master arborist with 17 years of experience in the green industry.

Before Harvest, Fleming was a senior consulting utility forester in Northern California. He served communities by evaluating and mitigating hazard trees to reduce the risk of wildfires on behalf of a major utility company for Northern California residents.

With Fleming’s addition to the team, Harvest Landscape announced the promotions of George Espino to vice president of operations and Casey Brown to senior business developer for arbor care.

Takeuchi names new regional business manager

Takeuchi-US named Carl Stickels as its new regional business manager (RBM) for the Northeast region.

Stickels will replace current Northeast RBM Mark Barndollar, who is retiring after a long career in construction equipment sales, including almost seven years with Takeuchi.

Stickels will be responsible for all sales development and activity in the Northeast region, including dealer development and recruitment, inventory control, forecasting, promotions and the support of national and direct accounts.

BioSafe Systems adds a new member to horticulture division

Grant Kees joined the horticulture division representing BioSafe Systems in Alabama and Florida. Kees has a background in greenhouse production management, sales and irrigation system development. He earned the Yellow Belt designation for completing training in the Six Sigma quality improvement methodology and holds a Florida Private Pesticide Applicators License.

“The breadth of Grant’s experience in our core markets provides BioSafe Systems and our customers with a significant resource for crop protection, water treatment, and facility sanitation,” Eric Smith, Horticulture Sales Manager. “We’re looking forward to adding his expertise to the team in our efforts to always improve our customers’ experience.”

Pacific Landscape Management adds new executive vice president

Pacific Landscape Management added Tom DiMeco, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the Northwest, as executive vice president, overseeing expansion into the Seattle market.

DiMeco has executive and ownership level experience with TruGreen, Landcare and Northwest Landscape Industries respectively.

Vista Professional Outdoor Lighting appoints new sales manager

Vista Professional Outdoor Lighting has appointed Jake Sepulveda as the company’s newest district sales manager in its Landscape Division.

Sepulveda will be responsible for the Southern California sales territory, which includes the cities of Riverside and San Bernardino, as well as Las Vegas.

Sepulveda comes to Vista from his former role as regional sales manager with Brilliance LED. While at Brilliance, Sepulveda was responsible for educating existing distributors on products and maintaining relationships with contractors in the field, assisting them with lighting design and troubleshooting projects.