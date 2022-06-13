People on the Move: Hirings and promotions from Scythe Robotics, System Pavers and more

Volt Lighting appointed John DiNardi as president. DiNardi will take over the day-to-day operations from Volt founder Alan Brynjolfsson, who will move into the role of CEO and executive strategy advisor.

Prior to joining Volt, DiNardi served as CEO of CM Partner USA, where he led the North American divisions in the design, development and manufacturing of electronic products, assemblies and technology. DiNardi brings more than 30 years of experience in the electronics and lighting industries, having held executive roles at Hubbell Lighting and Ideal Industries.

“Over the past 14 years, Volt has built an exceptional reputation for innovation and e-commerce disruption in the global lighting industry. It is an honor to join the organization, and I look forward to working with the team,” DiNardi said. “We will continue to build on the strong foundation laid by Alan, with a commitment to flawless execution, quality and innovation.”

Scythe adds two new department leaders

Scythe Robotics added a pair of leaders to head manufacturing and talent acquisition.

Brian Merkel joins Scythe as head of manufacturing and Jen Mongeois as head of talent acquisition.

Merkel comes to Scythe from SpaceX Starlink, where he scaled production from an empty building to a manufacturing organization of more than 200 production associates, maintenance personnel and supporting staff that produced 5,000 to 10,000 dishes a week in its first year of operation.

Merkel also managed test engineering for crew and Cargo Dragon capsules and was a lead manufacturing engineer on the Merlin rocket engines and the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launch vehicles.

Mongeois brings more than 20 years of expertise in recruiting for technical and non-technical roles across hardware, software and field operations. Among her prior roles, Mongeois was lead recruiter at Magic Leap, an enterprise AR technology company, where she hired more than 500 employees in five years.

Mongeois also previously led talent acquisition and HR for a freight logistics company, where revenue grew eight-fold over two years.

System Pavers names new head of people

System Pavers named Anna Escudero as its new head of people.

Escudero has more than 30 years of experience across a range of human resources and U.S. payroll functions, focusing on supporting and driving business objectives through people, performance and rewards strategies.

She has partnered with management teams in talent mapping to source and help retain high-value talent. Escudero has a broad background in business and HR across multiple industries in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, most recently serving as the senior human resources for mergers and acquisitions at Element Materials Technology.

“We continue to prioritize our employees as we position ourselves for future success,” said Ahmad Roowala, chief technology and administration officer of System Pavers. “Anna is bringing a wealth of knowledge to our leadership team that will allow her to recruit top candidates and develop and retain current employees. We are thrilled to welcome her to System Pavers and eager to see the immediate impact she will have on our team.”

Boss adds two new members

Boss has added Michael Compton to its client success team as an implementation specialist and Lucas Kraatz as an executive consultant with the Boss sales team.

In his role, Compton will work with landscape contractors, snow removal professionals and other field service industries to assist in improving profitability and achieving maximum ROI when using the software.

Prior to joining Boss, Compton worked in other field service industries, including software user research, software testing, wireframing, prototyping and UX Design.

Kratz, most recently a branch manager with Bluegrass Landscaping & Snow Management in Hazelwood, Mo., brings a decade’s worth of experience building client relationships and knowledge of the landscape contractor and snow removal markets to his new role with the Boss sales team. He will work closely with contractors looking to switch to or introduce business management software to their operations.