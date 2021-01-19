People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from Davey, Ruppert and more

Ruppert Landscape promoted Tom Flint to branch manager of the new Dulles, Va., branch.

Flint attended Millersville University and has more than 34 years of experience in the landscape industry. He joined Ruppert in 2012 as an area manager in the company’s Alexandria branch and broke division sales records. He was recognized with the company’s Branch Impact Award two years in a row for his dedication and contributions to the Alexandria team.

He transferred to the company’s Laytonsville, Md., branch in 2015, and he was one of the first graduates of Ruppert’s Associate Branch Manager leadership development program, which was designed to prepare talented team members to take on future opportunities.

As branch manager, he will be responsible for the overall welfare of the Dulles branch, including the safety and development of his team, strategic planning and budgeting, training, customer service and day-to-day operations.

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply named Daryl Irsik as its new hardscapes product manager.

In his new role, Irsik will be responsible for growing the product category’s sales and profitability, managing vendor relationships, engaging customers and providing product support to Ewing branch and sales staff.

Fecon promoted Mark Middendorf to senior VP of sales.

In his new role, Middendorf oversees the global sales effort for all Fecon products. He has been with the company since 2012 serving first as president of SWX Group, a Fecon subsidiary, VP of sales and currently senior VP.

He gained extensive equipment sales and dealer management experience while working for Toro as national sales manager and Finn Corp., ultimately becoming a senior VP. He holds a BS in communication from the University of Cincinnati.

Buyers Products appointed Mike Miller as its new director of engineering. Scott Moorman, the previous director of the engineering department, will stay with the company as Director of Snow and Ice.

Miller has hit the ground running in his new role. He joins Buyers with years of experience from his tenure at MTD Products where he held several positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, Miller held the title of director of engineering and product development.

RightLine added Brian McCloud as regional sales manager. McCloud comes to RightLine with more than 20 years of experience in the turf and ornamental markets.

In the new position, McCloud will represent the existing RightLine products, which includes EPA-registered herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, nematicides and nutritional products. He will also help launch a proprietary turf herbicide, two plant growth regulators and one new fungicide in 2021.

McCloud resides in Texas and will lead the western and midwestern sales efforts by working with RightLine’s expanding distributor network.

Davey Tree Expert Co. promoted Kyle Celmer to operations manager, Commercial Tree Care, Residential/Commercial (R/C) services.

In his new role, Celmer will be responsible for the sales and safe production efforts as they relate to the expansion of the Commercial Tree Care division. Celmer joined Davey in 2003 as a golf course superintendent for Davey’s Commercial Landscape Services. In 2011, he transitioned to R/C services as a plant health care technician in the North Detroit office. In 2012, he was promoted to district manager, West Cleveland R/C office. In 2017, he transitioned to the Commercial Tree Care group as a project manager. In 2018, he was promoted to regional sales developer, R/C services.

In 2003, Celmer attended the Davey Institute of Grounds Management (DIGM), which is Davey’s annual training program designed to ensure Davey field personnel are armed with the latest information about landscape and grounds management. Celmer holds an associate degree in applied science and turfgrass management from The Ohio State University.

Davey also appointed Adam Baker, Ph.D., to technical adviser within the Davey Institute.

In his new role, Baker will work with Davey’s offices in the Great Lakes operating groups. His work will focus not only on R/C offices but will also actively address the needs of Davey Resource Group (DRG) and Utility service lines.

Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences and a Ph.D. in entomology from the University of Kentucky. His research focused on the ecology and host plant interactions of monarch butterflies and other pollinators and has been published in scientific journals and trade magazines. Baker has been the recipient of numerous awards including the Tracy Farmer Institute for Sustainability and Environment Award; University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment Outstanding Graduate Student Award; and UK Dept. of Entomology Publication Scholarship Award.

Additionally, Davey appointed two regional vice presidents within the Davey Tree Surgery Co., a subsidiary of Davey Tree: Bill Heriford was promoted to regional vice president, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) operations, and David Miller was promoted to regional vice president, southern operations.

Heriford joined Davey in 1983 as a field supervisor on the PG&E account in Marin, Calif. In 1994, he was promoted to field supervisor and in 1998 to senior supervisor for the North Bay division of PG&E. In 2000, he was promoted to account manager, Idaho Power operations. In 2007, he returned to the PG&E account and in 2018 was promoted to operations manager. Heriford is an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) Certified Arborist, ISA Certified Utility Specialist and Certified Treecare Safety Professional. In 1993, Heriford graduated from the Davey Institute of Tree Sciences (DITS), which is Davey’s flagship training program in biological sciences, safety, tree and plant care and management techniques. He is also a member of ISA and the Utility Arborists Association.

Miller joined Davey in 1998 as a patrolman. In 2007, he was promoted to account manager, in 2015 to area manager and in 2017 to operations manager. In 2000, Miller graduated from DITS. Miller is an ISA Certified Arborist, ISA Certified Utility Specialist and a Certified Treecare Safety Professional. He is also a member of ISA’s Texas chapter and the Utility Arborists Association. Miller is a current member of Davey’s President’s Council, which brainstorms and researches new ideas related to the company’s operations and presents them to management for review and consideration for implementation.

The company also promoted Dave Bargerstock to operations manager, Great Lakes West,R/C services.

Bargerstock joined Davey in 1990 as a landscape technician at Davey’s South Detroit R/C office. In 2001, he was promoted to sales arborist at the North Detroit R/C office. In 2004, he was promoted to assistant district manager of the same office and in 2006 was promoted to district manager of the newly formed North East Detroit R/C office. In 2016, he transferred to the South Detroit R/C office where he became district manager. In 2018, he was promoted to market manager, Great Lakes West, R/C operations.

Bargerstock is an ISA Certified Arborist. In 1995, he graduated from DITS. Additionally, he is a member of the local ISA Chapter in Michigan and the Michigan Green Industry Association.

Finally, Davey Tree promoted Andre Archuleta to operations manager, west coast, Commercial Landscape Services.

Archuleta started with Davey in 2010 at the Colorado Springs branch as a landscaper. In 2011, he was promoted to supervisor, Fort Collins, Colo., operations and in 2013 to production manager. In 2014, he became the project manager for Fort Collins, Colo., operations. In 2016, he relocated and became the project manager for the Military Family Housing Air Force Base account in Spokane, Wash. In ­­­­2011, Archuleta attended the DIGM.