Reading Truck Group adds new features

Reading Truck Group showcased the company’s latest bodies and product innovations during the Association for the Work Truck Industry’s Work Truck Week.

Reading’s new product features include:

Proprietary Latch-Matic system integration with OEM chassis locking: It’s now available for Ford Super Duty, Ford Transit, RAM Trucks, RAM ProMaster, Chevrolet and GMC chassis. Reading now integrates drivers’ power locking systems with its Reading Latch-Matic keyless entry system, allowing drivers to lock and unlock their chassis doors and work truck doors from the OEM key fob and their chassis door lock switches.

Aluminum service body understructure upgrade: All Reading service bodies now feature a new 6-inch redesigned understructure to improve durability and off-pavement capability.

Classic II aluminum service body: Standard features of Reading’s aluminum service bodies feature exclusive adjustable hidden hinges, door seals and a slam action tailgate, all backed by a 10-year warranty.

Master Mechanic 20-Series crane body: The Reading Master Mechanic 20-Series crane body is the newest addition to Reading’s crane body lineup and is designed for cranes lifting up to 4,000 pounds (20,000 ft-lb) and 60-by-84-inch cab-to-axle chassis.

Aluminum classic service van: The high-capacity CSV offers a range of configurations and options that are customizable.