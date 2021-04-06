Rotoshovel launches the Rotoshovel Max

Rotoshovel, a company that produces shovels with an auger, has launched its next-generation Rotoshovel Max.

The Rotoshovel Max is designed for the user to stand while digging larger holes.

The Rotoshovel Max can be used for planting trees, bushes and flowers; irrigation installation; fencing installation; landscaping; and more. Rotoshovel said the Max unit can reduce torque and create a hole 4 by 18 inches.

This tool comes with a 36-volt 6-Ah lithium-ion rechargeable battery. The unit is 46 inches high with a handle width of 28 inches. It comes with a 4- by 18-inch auger, has a ½-inch bit and weighs about 15 pounds.

The Rotoshovel Max kit comes with a charger, and recharging takes only two hours. It also comes with a one-year parts, labor and battery warranty.