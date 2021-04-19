Schill Grounds Management acquires 2 companies

Schill Grounds Management will be expanding into the Cincinnati market with the purchase of two full-service landscaping companies.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Schill has acquired Ward + Thornton Landscapes, which was founded more than 50 years ago and is based in Maineville, Ohio. Ward + Thornton provides full-service landscape, maintenance, snow management and design-build services to numerous customers in northeast Cincinnati and beyond.

In addition, Schill also purchased Fredericks Landscaping, which is based in Cincinnati and has been providing full-service landscaping and snow management to customers in central Cincinnati and northern Kentucky for more than 40 years.

Schill will operate out of the existing Ward + Thornton and Fredericks facilities, while approximately 200 employees from the companies will join the Schill family. Additionally, Mike Ward, the former owner of Ward + Thornton, will oversee the consolidated operations in the region in a new role as Schill’s Market President for Cincinnati.

“We are delighted to show our new employees and customers in Cincinnati what makes Schill a best-in-class partner for year-round grounds management services,” said President Jerry Schill.

These acquisitions expand Schill’s presence beyond its primary markets of Cleveland and Columbus and represent the third and fourth acquisitions Schill has completed in recent months.