Seth’s Cut: A tip of the cap to Kevin

I noted earlier this year that Landscape Management is celebrating its 60th anniversary. In any business with a healthy lifespan, staff members come and go while the business goes on. The same is true of LM. Everyone who contributes to the magazine is along for the ride until their ride stops, and then the magazine chugs along without them, the same yet different.

Sometimes, there’s a significant departure worthy of taking a moment to stop, reflect on and, of course, say thank you. When we received Kevin Kehoe’s column this month, we realized this was time for a moment of pause.

Kevin’s first column, then called “Business Benchmarking,” appeared in the January 2008 issue (visit LandscapeManagement.net/author/KKehoe to read this column, or any of his columns, or to leave a comment for Kevin). That means he’s contributed to this magazine and helped readers for a quarter of its lifespan. In that time, he’s written on topics such as leadership, profitability and driving sales. Even more notable, he founded industry behemoth Aspire Software, a company used by 70,000 customers in 1,500 locations along the way. Yes, we have always been thankful that Kehoe was “one of us.”

Since Kevin has been contributing to LM five times as long as I have, I’ll simply tip my cap and say “thank you,” Kevin, for helping our magazine by helping our readers. Of course, we are sad to see you go, but we’re happy that you’re now a published book author and relieved that you’re staying involved with us by continuing to serve on our editorial advisory board.

And now, I will step aside and let the people who have known him a lot longer than I have give their own perspective on what he has meant to this magazine and the industry over the last 15 years.

Bill Roddy

Publisher

Landscape Management magazine

I first met Kevin during GIE+EXPO 2013. His passion for the landscape industry, and in particular helping companies become more efficient and profitable using software and technology, has been truly inspiring. His columns have helped countless landscaping companies. I’m enormously grateful to have had Kevin as a Landscape Management columnist and member of our editorial advisory board these past 15 years. I’m even more thankful to call him my friend.

Marty Grunder

President and CEO

Grunder Landscaping Co. and The Grow Group

A heartfelt Thank YOU to you, Kevin, for all you have done. Not just for me and my team at Grunder Landscaping Co. and The Grow Group, but for what you’ve done to raise the bar in the Green Industry. Your coaching, your wisdom, your writing and the software you launched, Aspire, has permanently changed lives. I am grateful for you and your warrior spirit. Your book, “One Hit Wonder,” was great. Get the next one done; I’m ready to read it!

Ken Thomas

Principal

Envisor Consulting

A personal “Thank You!” to Kevin Kehoe. Our industry is better because of you! I am better because of you! We started working together many years ago. You taught this landscape technician how to become a landscape businessman. You inspired me, made me laugh and became a true friend! I can’t imagine how many others you impacted as well!Looking forward to seeing what you do next!

Ben Gandy

Principal

Envisor Consulting

The landscape industry was largely a mom-and-pop industry at the beginning of Kevin’s career. It’s now an industry comprised of professional, highly valuable organizations — the apple of the private equity eye. Kevin’s focus and industry-wide mentoring on systems, metrics and professionalism has created tremendous value, professional growth and changed lives. I can think of no one who’s contributed more to maturing our industry than Kevin Kehoe. Thank you.