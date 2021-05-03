Seth’s Cut: Time to show off

It’s springtime, and I’m happy to kick the dust off the equipment in the garage. I finally fired up the lawn tractor over the weekend, and I couldn’t get enough of it. The expectations and excitement for what the yard could look like is always highest in the spring.

The sound of the engine reminded me of last summer, when I would mow and spend the whole time thinking about all the worrisome news I’d seen that week. This mow was quite different in that my mood was much less serious. I had just returned home from a trip to Cleveland and was feeling good about having traveled again. And, what’s more, I had the peace of mind of having both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. I went from thinking I wouldn’t be fully vaccinated until June or July of this year to suddenly being fully vaccinated by early April.

Could it be that soon I’ll be able to entertain my friends at the house and show off the time and money I’ve invested in my yard? I think so, and the thought of grilling for a large group thrills me. Bring on the summer and a return to normalcy!

I hope your expectations for this season are also high, because all indications from our readers say this season will be busy like gangbusters.

