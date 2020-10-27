SiteOne to sponsor Hardscape North America’s awards

SiteOne Landscape Supply will sponsor the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute’s 2020 Hardscape North America Awards.

“The demand for dynamic outdoor living and workspaces is high for contractors,” said Chris Noone, senior director of category management, hardscapes at SiteOne. “Projects are becoming more elaborate with the use of natural stone, porcelain or pavers and compelling elements like fire features to enhance the overall project. This is a great opportunity to showcase the outstanding work that hardscaping crews have completed this year.”

Categories include:

1. Clay brick, residential

2. Clay brick, commercial

3. Clay brick: permeable, residential/commercial

4. Concrete paver, residential, less than 3,000 square feet

5. Concrete paver, residential, more than 3,000 square feet

6. Concrete paver, commercial, less than 15,000 square feet

7. Concrete paver, commercial, more than 15,000 square feet

8. Concrete paver: permeable, residential/commercial

9. Segmental retaining walls, residential

10. Segmental retaining walls, commercial

11. Combination of hardscape products, residential, less than 4,000 square feet

12. Combination of hardscape products, residential, more than 4,000 square feet

13. Combination of hardscape products, commercial

14. Porcelain paver, residential

15. Porcelain paver, commercial

16. Natural stone, residential/commercial

17. Outdoor living features, residential/commercial

18. Vintage installation, residential/commercial

Projects for consideration in categories 1-17 must have been completed between Nov. 1, 2016 and June 30, 2020. Projects for category 18 must have been installed before 2010. Projects for categories 11-13 can include natural stone, masonry veneer and mortared walls.

The early-bird deadline is Oct. 30. The final day to submit entries is Dec. 4. The Virtual Winner Recognition Ceremony will take place Jan. 26, 2021, from 5-6:00 p.m. EST.

Submit award nominees here.