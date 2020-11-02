Steel Green kicks off early order program for spreader-sprayers and parts

Steel Green Manufacturing launched its early order programs for this year.

Customers can save up to 7 percent off 2021 model machines purchased by Nov. 30 and save up to 20 percent off parts ordered by Jan. 31, 2021.

Turfgrass managers can order early and receive the maximum discount of 7 percent off 2021 pricing when they purchase a 2021 machine and pay by Nov. 30. The offer is valid at participating dealers only. Listed equipment prices are for standard models without attachments and do not include freight. Discounts are applied to the MSRP of a standard model only; attachments and freight are not discounted.

Steel Green’s early order program also includes discounts, up to 20 percent off, on parts orders. As an independent parts dealer, Steel Green Manufacturing sells parts for a variety of spreader/sprayer machines.

Some exclusions apply: engines and engine parts are eligible for a maximum of 10 percent discount, Steel Green machines, attachments and parts kits are excluded from the parts early order program and dealers are not eligible for this program.

To take advantage of the early order program, contact Steel Green Manufacturing at 765-481-2890 or visit here.