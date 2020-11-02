Irrigators Supply joined Heritage Landscape Supply Group

Heritage Landscape Supply Group acquired Irrigators Supply, a family-owned distributor of irrigation, agronomics, power equipment and other landscape products. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Irrigators was founded in 1998 by Kenneth and Patty Phelps and currently employs a team of more than 20 people. The company also operates a second location in Denton, Texas. Irrigator’s entire sales and operations team will lead the business going forward, and Heritage will continue to operate these locations under the Irrigators Supply name.

“We are pleased to announce our fourth acquisition in the last four months and welcome Irrigators Supply to the Heritage family,” said Matt McDermott, president of Heritage. “As two local businesses both headquartered in McKinney, we look forward to a strong partnership and providing career opportunities for the best talent across North Texas. Texas is our home, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute the resources and supplier partnerships for the Irrigators team to unleash their full potential in the years to come.”

Patty Phelps, president of Irrigators Supply, added, “We are very excited about the future for Irrigators Supply under the stewardship of Heritage. The strategic resources and added capital that Heritage brings will strengthen our ability to be a leader in our market ensuring that our customers receive the very best products and service necessary for success in today’s competitive market. Heritage’s steadfast belief in building a people-first company aligns well with our personal values, and we are confident that Heritage will proudly carry on our family’s legacy.”