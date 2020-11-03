Companies in the News: Updates from ASV, Davey Tree and more

ASV Holdings added Construction Machinery Industrial with four locations in Alaska, as well as Robinson, Texas-based Construction Edge Equipment.

Existing dealers added new locations, including Carolina Construction Equipment with two in South Carolina and Briggs Equipment with one in Tampa, Florida. The locations will offer ASV’s full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders. The dealers will also offer ASV’s full line of skid-steer loaders.

“This continued expansion across North America gives our customers increased access to ASV machines, service and parts,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for the ASV brand. “We chose these new partnerships because of how they align with our values of quality, customer satisfaction and integrity.”

The Davey Tree Expert Co. has earned a 2020 Gold Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) for landscape care at the Babcock Ranch residential community in southwestern Florida.

Babcock Ranch is an innovative and sustainable community located in Punta Gorda, Fla., with more than 17,000 acres of nature preserves and more than 500 residential homes. A mini city, Babcock Ranch offers public and private residential amenities, complete with walking trails, manicured lawn spaces, crafted landscape beds and a variety of native trees and shrubs.

The NALP Awards of Excellence recognizes exceptional landscape, lawn care and interior plantscape design projects from around the nation for maintenance, design/build or contracting projects.

“Davey’s grounds crew is proud of their innovative role in making Babcock Ranch a beautiful, safe community that is committed to environmentally friendly practices,” said Mark Svozil, vice president and general manager, Commercial Landscape Services (CLS). “We believe our landscape management practices contributed to the community’s environmental goals while maintaining Davey’s commitment to providing the best client experience through beautiful landscape work.”

To earn the award, a dedicated crew from Davey CLS worked on site during early morning hours in order to limit disruptions to residents and visitors. That crew also utilized battery-powered equipment for all mowing, trimming and pruning to reduce noise levels while maintaining the property’s sustainability goals.

Babcock Ranch is located on a nature preserve and the developer sought to reduce the environmental impact by selecting native plant species and protecting important ecological site features, including wetlands and forests. The community’s landscaping guidelines limit turf coverage to 30 percent and require the use of native, low-impact trees and shrubs for 75 percent of their landscaping.

Takeuchi-U.S. introduced Dittamore Implement as a new dealer in Teutopolis, Ill. The dealer specializes in machinery sales, product support and service. Founded in 1975, Dittamore Implement is a family-owned business that has earned a well-respected place in its local community.

Dittamore Implement will carry Takeuchi’s full lineup, including excavators, track loaders, skid-steer loaders and wheel loaders. The dealer provides sales, service and parts to customers throughout their region.

“We’re very familiar with the Takeuchi brand, and we know the brand will do really well with our customers,” said Mike Dittamore, CEO of Dittamore Implement. “Takeuchi products continue to gain momentum in the market, and customers have come to love their products for their durability and operator comfort. We are excited to have them as part of our equipment business.”

Takeuchi-U.S. also awarded H&E Equipment as its 2019 Southwest Region Dealer of the Year. H&E’s successful sales efforts in 2019 have proven that they are outstanding in the construction equipment market. Takeuchi’s Southwest Region Business Manager Hampton Wideman had the honor of presenting the award to H&E Equipment.

H&E Equipment was named Takeuchi’s Southwest Region Dealer of the Year after considering its commitment and excellence in a number of areas including sales performance, parts support, product support and training. They have full-service locations throughout the Southwest to support Takeuchi customers.

WAC received the 2021 Hearts Award for demonstrating outstanding leadership, empathy and service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement was made by the Dallas Market Center and Art, the creative home furnishings network. The 2021 Hearts Awards are taking the place of the traditional Arts Award hosted by Art and DMC. 12 other companies from other industries are being honored as well.

In March of this year, WAC supplied 500,000 surgical masks to U.S. hospitals, primarily in the New York metropolitan area, where health care workers were being overrun by caseloads and were in desperate need of supplies.

“Our community well-being lies in the hands of the heroic healthcare providers among us,” said WAC President and Co-CEO Shelley Wald at that time. “Medical personnel and first responders need all the protection and support we can muster, but we cannot do it on our own. Please join our efforts to get supplies to the healthcare professionals on the front line. Our prayers are with all those fighting this insidious illness and with all the people that love them. Thank you in advance for your kindness, and we hope that you stay safe and well.”

The Grounds Guys, a Neighborly company, recognized its franchise network’s top performers of 2019 during Neighborly United, which occurred earlier this month as the organization’s first-ever virtual reunion.

“Neighborly’s annual reunion may have looked a bit different this year, but the pride we all have to be a part of the world’s largest family of home service brands was shining as bright as ever,” said Josh Sevick, president of The Grounds Guys. “Despite the unique challenges of 2020, our franchise owners have risen to the occasion to help make this a year of success and growth for our united team. It was an honor to celebrate these outstanding Grounds Guys owners who represented the very best of what our franchise network had to offer this year.”

Top award winners included:

Franchisee of the Year: Ben and Stephanie Schoot, owners of The Grounds Guys of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Ben and Stephanie Schoot, owners of The Grounds Guys of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Rookie of the Year: Matthew and Aleah White, owners of The Grounds Guys of Gulf Breeze, Fla.

Matthew and Aleah White, owners of The Grounds Guys of Gulf Breeze, Fla. President’s Award: Travis Hicks and Travis Reed, owners of The Grounds Guys of League City, Texas.

In addition, as of the close of September 2020, the brand has awarded 31 new franchise agreements, including a record-setting third quarter with 13 new agreements, and opened 28 new franchise locations just since January, all amidst an ongoing pandemic.

The Grasshopper Co. of Moundridge, Kan., a manufacturer of zero-turning-radius mowers and grounds maintenance equipment, was honored by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross for its contribution to American export growth.

Grasshopper was the only Kansas company to receive The President’s “E” Award, the highest recognition a U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. Exports.

In 2017, the company was selected to represent Kansas on the front lawn of the White House as part of the inaugural Made in America product showcase celebrating each state’s commitment to manufacturing. Several presidents are familiar with the equipment produced in this small Kansas town; the White House has been a repeat customer for over 17 years.

