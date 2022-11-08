Heritage Landscape Supply adds WinField United’s turf solutions

Heritage Landscape Supply added WinField United‘s professional products group (PPG).

PPG, a green industry distributor, provides technical expertise, solutions and service in lawn care, vegetative management and moroe. PPG operates 16 distribution locations across 12 states, including five new states for Heritage.

WinField United’s solutions include its Turf Tech Tool, insecticides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, turf seed and more.

Heritage said Scott Gault will continue to lead PPG as its director along with PPG’s sales and operations team. Heritage said PPG will transition its name to Heritage Professional Products Group.

“We are proud to team up with PPG and announce our new partnership. Heritage has grown organically and expanded its platform offering in turf and ornamental products over the last several years,” Matt McDermott, president of Heritage, said. “We are excited to add more than 170 hard-working professionals from PPG to our growing family as we cross the 200-location mark and continue building our legacy in the green industry.”