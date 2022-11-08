BrightView to rebrand its snow and ice services

No. 1 on the 2022 LM150 list, BrightView Holdings of Blue Bell, Pa., announced a rebranding for its snow and ice management services, called BrightView Snow Services. The company says this rebranding highlights the role the service plays in the company.

BrightView said the additions of TDE Group of Detroit, Mich., Cutting Edge Property Maintenance in Plymouth, Minn., and Winter Services of Ringwood, N.J., expand the company’s snow and ice operational capacities.

“The creation of the BrightView Snow Services brand reflects our industry leadership in snow and ice management as well as distinguishes our expertise and competency,” said Jamie Gollotto, president of Seasonal Maintenance Services.

The company said this new rollout includes an updated logo on its fleet-specific equipment and vehicles, including plows, snowblowers, salt spreaders and skid-steers.