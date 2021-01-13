BrightView acquires Minnesota company

BrightView has purchased Cutting Edge Property Maintenance based in Plymouth, Minn. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cutting Edge Property Maintenance ranked at No. 11o on the 2020 LM150 list, with $22 million in annual revenue.

“Cutting Edge has earned a reputation for providing superior service, which creates lasting client satisfaction,” said BrightView President and CEO Andrew Masterman. “They have the expertise and capabilities to provide a full suite of winter services, landscape maintenance and enhancements, tree care, and irrigation services. This deal brings a service leader in a desirable Upper Midwest market into the BrightView family along with more than 110 skilled team members.”

Founded in 2005, Cutting Edge Property Maintenance is one of the Twin Cities’ leading commercial outdoor maintenance services providers with a reputation for attention to detail, client service, employee safety and superior workmanship.

“We could genuinely tell BrightView’s executive team cares about their people, which was an important factor in our decision-making process,” said Ryan Comer, Cutting Edge founder and CEO. “We are confident that joining BrightView will provide opportunities for both our employees and our customers. BrightView is a first-class organization that the Minneapolis market is fortunate to have.”