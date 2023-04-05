Glengate’s owner and managing partner gives us an inside scoop on joining Mariani

The expansion ofcontinues with the acquisition of, a family-owned swimming pool design and installation and landscape architecture company in Wilton, Conn.

Jordy Scott, owner and managing partner for Glengate, told LM the decision to join Mariani started from a mutual admiration between the two companies.

“I remember visiting (Mariani Landscape) in Chicago about 15 years ago with one of my partners because we wanted to raise the excellence of our property care services,” Scott said. “We both believe that if you set the standard of being the best for your client, you can’t go wrong. If you can’t beat them, join them!”

Benefitting the more than 200 employees of Glengate continues to be a top priority for Scott. He stresses that he wants someone who he can trust as much as he trusts himself to help his employees.

“Our people are what make up Glengate,” Scott said. “It isn’t the hundred trucks that we have. It’s not the building that we have. It’s not our logo. It’s our people. We want to help them, along with our clients, achieve their best life. I needed to 100 percent trust that our people were going to be professionally well taken care of. That was an absolute requirement for me.”

In the family

Scott’s great-grandfather founded Glengate in the 1930s and was one of the first pool builders in Connecticut. In the late 1970s, Glegate hired its first landscape architect. Scott is the fourth-generation family member to operate the business. He grew up in the business with his brothers and sisters.

Scott said the company experienced double-digit growth during the pandemic, as people spent more time in their backyards and wanted new pools, maintenance and enhancement projects installed. Since then, he said Glegate’s revenue continued to increase.

Scott is excited by the new opportunities for Glengate. He said he believes it will help innovate and develop new ideas on a frequent basis. His mission for Glengate is to grow the business by 10-15 percent each year with the help of the partnership with Mariani Landscape.

“I first visited Glengate 20 years ago, at an (Associated Landscape Contractors of America) event, and I was so impressed,” Frank Mariani, told LM about the deal. “It was great when I started talking to Jordy about joining our family of families. The reason I’m doing this with family-owned businesses is because I want us to help all of these companies grow and be stronger for those families, and the families they employ.”

More moves for Mariani

The acquisition is part of a national expansion strategy from Mariani. This expansion includes the addition of seven family-owned companies and Ed Castro Landscape, which joined Mariani earlier this year. Glengate will be the 10th family-owned residential landscape company to join the strategy.