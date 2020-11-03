Take the LM Industry Pulse survey today

Was 2020 a good year for your business? Do you have concerns about what’s to come in 2021? Take Landscape Management‘s Industry Pulse survey today and tell us how your business fared the past year and what you think might be on the horizon in the coming months.

The findings will be presented in Landscape Management‘s annual Industry Pulse report in the December issue.

This survey will help us understand how the industry reacted to the pandemic; expectations for 2021; and the biggest challenges we should focus our editorial coverage on in upcoming issues.

As a thank you for your participation, LM will choose three survey takers at random to receive $100 gift card. One additional survey taker chosen at random will win lunch for the entire crew. (Within reason, of course.)

Take the survey here.