The Big One: Solid as a rock

April 12, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

Company: Cadre Landscape
Location: Torrance, Calif.

Cadre Landscape assisted with the landscaping renovation of a multiuse commercial class-A building with several tenants. The original project converted water features to rock gardens for water conservation. The company continues to manage the property today.  

Temo Jimenez, general manager for Cadre Landscape, says low-maintenance landscaping, drip irrigation and incorporating new technology into the property help with water management. 

“We’re also promoting smart controllers,” he says. “So any changes in the weather, those irrigation controllers automatically change based on the weather, and it saves water.”

Cadre Landscape uses smart controllers from Hunter, Rain Bird and Hydropoint, along with Netafim drip lines.

The company uses drought-tolerant plants, including Eastern redbuds, palms, African tulips, palo verdes, agaves, furcraea, sedums and arbutus. Maintenance challenges include a 24-hour fitness center and a child care facility on the property and a two-hour window daily to use handheld equipment. Cadre uses Greenworks, Mean Green, Stihl and Husqvarna electric equipment.

Cadre Landscape won a Gold Award from the 2022 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program for this project. 

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

This rock garden was formerly a water fountain.

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

Mixed plantings of drought-tolerant agave and tall grasses help provide movement and varying eye levels.

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

To reduce water use, Cadre Landscape uses rock gardens and drought-tolerant plants to create visual intrigue.

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

Planters with low-maintenance agave line the property’s outdoor space.

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

Boulders used as stepping stones, grasses and vibrant plantings lead to an enclave on the property.

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

Low-water use plants are a key feature of Cadre Landscape’s plan to reduce water use on the property.

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

Cadre Landscape uses drought-tolerant plantings to provide a punch of color to the space.

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

Agave and boulders create contrasting visual elements in the landscape design.

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

This corner of the project features many areas of visual interest.

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

Contrasting texture is a big component of the landscaping design on the property.

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

(Photo courtesy of Cadre Landscaping and The Muller Company)

A bird’s-eye view of the property.

This article is tagged with Mowing+Maintenance
Christina Herrick

About the Author:

Christina Herrick is the editor of Landscape Management magazine. Known for her immersive approach to travel from coast to coast in her previous stint as senior editor of American Fruit Grower Magazine, she uses social media (Twitter/Instagram @EditorHerrick) to share her experiences on the road with her audience. Herrick has a degree in journalism from Ohio Northern University. She can be reached at cherrick@northcoastmedia.net.

