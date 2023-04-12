The Big One: Solid as a rock

Company: Cadre Landscape

Location: Torrance, Calif.

Cadre Landscape assisted with the landscaping renovation of a multiuse commercial class-A building with several tenants. The original project converted water features to rock gardens for water conservation. The company continues to manage the property today.

Temo Jimenez, general manager for Cadre Landscape, says low-maintenance landscaping, drip irrigation and incorporating new technology into the property help with water management.

“We’re also promoting smart controllers,” he says. “So any changes in the weather, those irrigation controllers automatically change based on the weather, and it saves water.”

Cadre Landscape uses smart controllers from Hunter, Rain Bird and Hydropoint, along with Netafim drip lines.

The company uses drought-tolerant plants, including Eastern redbuds, palms, African tulips, palo verdes, agaves, furcraea, sedums and arbutus. Maintenance challenges include a 24-hour fitness center and a child care facility on the property and a two-hour window daily to use handheld equipment. Cadre uses Greenworks, Mean Green, Stihl and Husqvarna electric equipment.

Cadre Landscape won a Gold Award from the 2022 National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program for this project.

This rock garden was formerly a water fountain.

Mixed plantings of drought-tolerant agave and tall grasses help provide movement and varying eye levels.

To reduce water use, Cadre Landscape uses rock gardens and drought-tolerant plants to create visual intrigue.

Planters with low-maintenance agave line the property’s outdoor space.

Boulders used as stepping stones, grasses and vibrant plantings lead to an enclave on the property.

Low-water use plants are a key feature of Cadre Landscape’s plan to reduce water use on the property.

Cadre Landscape uses drought-tolerant plantings to provide a punch of color to the space.

Agave and boulders create contrasting visual elements in the landscape design.

This corner of the project features many areas of visual interest.

Contrasting texture is a big component of the landscaping design on the property.

A bird’s-eye view of the property.