The Grow Group, FMC team up

The Grow Group has partnered up with FMC Professional Solutions, a pest control supplier in golf, lawn care and pest management, on industry interviews and virtual call-in-days for the FMC True Champions program.

Marty Grunder, an accomplished speaker and teacher dedicated to helping other landscape professionals succeed and LM columnist, is partnering with FMC to offer new training and education opportunities to members of the FMC True Champions program. Grunder is founder and CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co., a company he began in Dayton, Ohio nearly 40 years ago. He is also founder and CEO of The Grow Group, a company he began to motivate and coach other landscaping companies.

“In my early years running Grunder Landscaping, I had mentors who helped me tremendously and inspired me to eventually create The Grow Group to pass along what I’ve learned to others,” Grunder said. “Our industry is stronger and our companies grow faster when we come together to share information, and this partnership with FMC will give us a new channel to discuss new ideas and share the tips and tactics we know help landscaping companies be successful.”

The Grow Group and FMC will partner on industry interviews exploring how real-world operators have grown their lawn care businesses and on Call-in-Days where True Champion program members will have an opportunity to ask The Grow Group team pressing business questions and get real-world advice

“FMC is excited to work directly with The Grow Group as part of the FMC True Champions program to provide LCOs nationwide the resources to transition from working ‘in’ their business to working ‘on’ their business,” said Mike Sisti, marketing manager, FMC Professional Solutions.

The first call-in-day will be May 19 at 3 p.m. EST. For more information about joining FMC’s free True Champion’s program and to sign up for the call-in-day, please visit here.