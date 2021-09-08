Three injured in explosion at Ruppert Landscape

Laytonsville-MCFRS crews arrived to find a house that had collapsed after an explosion. Two victims treated and transported. Still a working incident. @mcfrsPIO @MCFRSNews pic.twitter.com/Rq88z5lCAl — Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) September 7, 2021

A propane explosion at Ruppert Landscape in Laytonsville, Md., on Sept. 7 injured three people, including one taken to a hospital by helicopter, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman said, as reported by Bethesda Magazine.

The explosion happened in a building at 23601 Laytonsville Road around 7:45 a.m. Police/fire units were on the scene within minutes, and the campus was evacuated pending further investigation and inspection. One building was severely damaged in the explosion and further structural analysis will be necessary to determine a path forward, according to a statement from Ruppert Landscape.

Three people were treated for injuries, two of whom were taken to the hospital.

Ruppert Landscape posted a message on its website stating that one building was severely damaged in the explosion and “further structural analysis will be necessary to determine a path forward.”

“We are so grateful that no lives were lost today, and we are praying for the recovery of those injured,” CEO Craig Ruppert said in the statement. “Keeping our team safe is always first and foremost in our mind, but an incident like this is just something you never think will happen. We are just incredibly grateful for the quick response of so many here today, and we ask that you keep our team in your thoughts and prayers.”