Tree Care Industry Association expo set for November

The Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA) announces its annual trade show and conference will take place in Charlotte, N.C., from Nov. 10-12.

TCI says its 2022 EXPO — for tree care professionals, from CEOs trying to grow their business and support their teams to climbers and plant health care specialists — will offer more than 38 educational sessions for its attendees.

Industry experts including Jared Abrojena, president and co-founder of the Academy and Certified Arborist and former International Tree Climbing Championship world champion; Mike Raupp, professor emeritus, University of Maryland; Dr. John Ball, professor of forestry, South Dakota State University and Ryan Torcicollo, tree care safety and skills trainer, SavATree, will lead hands-on training around business leadership, safety arboriculture and employee training.

This year TCIA launches its TCI EXPOClimb, an entire floor dedicated to the climbing community to give climbers an opportunity to test and try on new gear. An outside TCI Block Party will feature 13 tree care companies exhibiting technologically advanced large-scale equipment, such as knuckle boom cranes, bucket trucks, track lifts and more.

Attendees can register for pre-conference events on Nov. 9 that include additional training for professionals who want to become Qualified Crew Leaders and Certified Tree Care Safety Professionals. This year will also feature a Women in Tree Care symposium and a site visit to Sennebogen’s headquarters and training center.

Student Career Day takes place on Nov. 11 and hosts students who are pursuing a career in arboriculture, horticulture or forestry and who are attending a vocational school, college or university.

Last year, more than 4,000 participants from all over the country took part in a virtual TCI Expo.