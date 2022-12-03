U.S. Pride Products releases two new portable trommel screens

U.S. Pride Products, a manufacturer of cone screw log splitters, recently released two new portable trommel screens built for the HF-300 and HF-800 cone screw powerheads. According to the company, the new trommel screen attachments allow bulk material like mulch, compost, sand and topsoil to be separated efficiently by a trommel.

TR-300 Trommel Screen

The TR-300 is the smaller of the two trommel attachments and mounts on the HF-300 cone splitter powerhead. With a capacity of one yard, the TR-300 was designed and built to screen smaller volumes of material. This unit typically runs on a mid-sized skid loader or smaller wheel loader.

TR-800 Trommel Screen

The TR-800 features a total capacity of 3 1/2 yards, the TR-800 is built to screen larger material volumes. TR-800 trommels mount on either of the HF-800 cone splitter powerheads which are usually run on large skid loaders, excavators and wheel loaders.