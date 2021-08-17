Vectorworks to host webinar on water-efficient design

Vectorworks will present “Integrating Design Technology for Water Efficient Landscapes” webinar on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 2-3 p.m. EST.

Eric Gilbey, Vectorworks’ landscape product marketing manager, will explain how sustainability has evolved from a concept to a reality and how Vectorworks’ design software is vital in making a sound transition into a sustainable design.

Attendees will:

Learn how to quickly define hydrozones that report water needs and areas.

Recognize how documentation time is saved with prebuilt MWELO and EPA worksheets that tabulate a project’s landscape water requirement (LWR)/estimated total water use (ETWU) and compare to its landscape water allowance (LWA)/maximum applied water allowance (MAWA).

Understand design strategies used to incorporate non-potable water collection elements.

Recognize how water needs data can be appended to reusable plant symbols, which can quickly fulfill your LEED/S ustainable S ites Initiative/ Model Water Efficient Landscape Ordinance ( MWELO ) compliant proposed landscape plan.

Click here to register now.