Weed Pro sold to Authority Brands, an private equity portfolio company

Authority Brands, the portfolio company of Apax Funds, a private equity firm, purchased Weed Pro, a commercial and residential lawn care company in Sheffield Village, Ohio.

Weed Pro currently serves the Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati markets. Authority Brands said Weed Pro will become part of its incubator for emerging brands within the home services sector.

Authority Brands’ portfolio includes Monster Tree Service and provides services for more than 2,000 territories, operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners.

Weed Pro’s former owners are long-time green industry members, Robert Palmer and Joseph Schill. Palmer will join Authority Brands as brand president for its lawn care franchise. Schill will continue to lead Green Impressions, a separate landscaping business serving the Cleveland area.

Principium and White Oak, including consultant Ron Edmonds, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Weed Pro in connection with the transaction.

“Selling a business that you created and built can be an emotional and complicated process,” Palmer said. “Ron (Edmonds) and his team led us through the process from start to finish. It really helps to work with a team with strong industry experience that has earned your confidence. That is exactly what Principium White Oak provided.”