Werk-Brau adds new Hydra-clamp bucket

Werk-Brau released the Hydra-clamp bucket, which uses a built-in rotary actuated thumb to maintain consistent clamping force on the load through the entire rotation.

Werk-Brau uses abrasion- and wear-resistant high-strength AR400 steel in critical areas.

Engineers designed the Hydra-clamp to handle heavy, awkward or bulky items; move debris; or sort scrap, riprap or other demolition rubble. A helical actuator provides up to 54,000 ft.-lb. of torque at 3,000 psi.

Consistent clamping force throughout the thumb’s 120-degree range of motion allows operators to maintain control of materials regardless of positioning. The buckets include serrated side plates to secure debris and are available in various sizes to match machine capacities.

The bucket reduces machine repositioning to grab or stack materials. Installation requires no welding to the stick. It can be transferred from machine to machine for multimachine fleets.

Additionally, it uses hardened, greaseable bushings at all pivot points. Tapered side plates reduce wear on bucket sides and allow easier dumping. Various tooth options or bolt-on cutting edges allow users to customize Hydra-clamp. The attachment is also available as a rake.