5 Questions: Phil Schoggen

Phil Schoggen

Vice President, SchoggenScapes, Clinton, Miss.

1. What should we know about SchoggenScapes?

We were founded in 2001 as Premier Lawn and Landscapes, and we rebranded in 2010 to SchoggenScapes. We’ve grown into a full-service landscape company: maintenance, construction, hardscape, irrigation, drainage and outdoor lighting. My brother and I are running the business together. During peak season, we have about 30 employees who take care of our clients.

2. How did you get into the business?

Well, my degree is in construction and land development from Mississippi State University, but it goes back farther than that … my brother Will, one day when we were kids said, ‘Hey, you want to come help me cut a yard?’ I was 9 years old. He was 12. Mom drove us around in the back of her Chevy Malibu with a mower, electric Weed Eater and a push-broom. Here we are today with six crews and 15 trucks. It’s been quite a journey.

3. What are your expectations for this upcoming season — do you think 2023 will be similar to 2022?

I don’t know if any of us can handle another 2022. There was a point in 2022 where we had six months of backlog work. I think it’s going to iron out a little bit. It’s always good to have a backlog, but the clients start getting frustrated when it’s far out like that. I won’t say that I think 2023 will decline — I think there will be plenty of work, but it will be spread out more.

4. Do you have a family, and what do you all do for fun?

I’ve been married for almost eight years and we’ve got a little 6-month-old son. His name is Fenley, but we call him Fen. I’m from Mississippi, but I’m a big Boston Red Sox fan … so we named him after Fenway Park. We live on the reservoir, which is a lake there in Central Mississippi. So, for fun, we like to get out on the boat. I also like to travel, hunt and golf.

5. What are your favorite tools to get the job done?

I’m one of those guys that doesn’t mind spending money if it makes our job easier. That applies to office personnel and field personnel. We really enjoy our Ditch Witch mini skid-steers. And, of course, software … we’ve been doing digital time tracking since 2006. We went to Boss Landscape Management software in April 2022. We enjoy everything being all together. Those tools are the most valuable.