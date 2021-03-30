Artillian Tractor releases new hydraulic angle plow option

Artillian Tractor, a division of Curtis Ind., has released a new 72-inch-wide hydraulic angle plow option designed specifically for subcompact and compact tractors.

The new product complements the company’s existing 60-inch version.

“The plow mounts easily, without tools, to your loader mounted Artillian fork frame,” said Steve Smith, Artillian Tractordesign engineering manager. “This allows the operator to take full advantage of the capabilities of the loader when pushing, maneuvering and stacking snow. It’s easy to install and operate, using an Artillian hydraulic diverter kit or our hydraulic hose extension kit.”

Artillian’s fork frame-mounted modular plow system is available with either a 60- or 72-inch moldboard width to best suit operator needs. Optional accessories include rubber extension wings, a polycutting edge, a rubber snow deflector, blade markers and more.

Artillian also offers a 72-inch hydraulic controlled plow for various vehicles such as John Deer Gator, Kawasaki Mule Pro, Club Car Carry All XLT and Polaris Ranger XP90, as well as a complete line of hitch mounted spreaders.