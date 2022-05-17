ASV Holdings expands attachments with trenchers, augers and more

ASV Holdings expands its line of branded attachments for use on the company’s machines. The new lineup features augers and bits, breakers, trenchers and soil conditioners.

“ASV is excited to further expand its line of branded attachments with the addition of trenchers, augers and bits, breakers and soil conditioners for CTLs and skid steers,” said Frank Gangi, attachments product manager for ASV. “These new attachments are the perfect option for contractors who need enhanced versatility and want the guarantee that the tool is perfectly matched to their ASV machine.”

The attachments are available through ASV’s dealer network and include a two-year warranty with all parts and support. Additionally, ASV said the company matched and tested the attachments for use with ASV machines.

“Our goal with these attachments is to increase accessibility for contractors to take on more jobs with their CTL or skid steer,” said Gangi. “We’ve designed our line of attachments with durable paint and heavy-duty construction to hold up to whatever the job site brings.”

ASV said eligible commercial buyers who purchase an ASV machine through an ASV dealer have the option to finance the attachment with their machine.