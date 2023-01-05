Bland Landscaping further expands in North Carolina with acquisition of Mutch Landscaping

Bland Landscaping Co., a commercial landscaping management provider in Apex, N.C., and No. 61 on the 2022 LM150 list, acquired Mutch Landscaping also of Apex, N.C.

Mutch Landscaping, founded in 1992 by Mike Mutch, provides commercial landscape maintenance, enhancement and irrigation services.

“Mutch Landscaping is a leader in the North Carolina landscaping industry and fits perfectly with our culture and passion for landscape management,” Kurt Bland, Bland Landscaping’s president and CEO. As Bland Landscaping continues to grow and expand our regional platform, Mutch Landscaping fits well with our existing branch network in the Raleigh-Durham Triangle market. Their facility also provides us additional capacity for improved operational efficiency and growth in one of our core markets.”

Bland Landscaping provides full-service landscape design, installation, enhancement and maintenance services. Its customers include offices, hospitals, universities, municipalities and homeowner associations statewide, including the state’s Triangle, Triad, Charlotte and Coastal regions.

Second-generation owners Bland and his brother, Matt, CFO and COO, continue to lead the company.

The acquisition continues Bland Landscaping’s expansion following the addition of The Byrd’s Group, which was acquired in November 2022.

“2022 was a year of growth and achievement for Bland Landscaping in the face of numerous headwinds, and we couldn’t be more excited to finish up the year with the acquisition of Mutch Landscaping,” Bland said.