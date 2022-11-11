Bland Landscaping grows with addition of The Byrd’s Group

Bland Landscaping Co., No. 61 on the 2022 LM150 list, recently acquired The Byrd’s Group of Charlotte, N.C. Bland Landscaping is a full-service provider of design/build, enhancements and maintenance services for commercial and homeowner associations.

Bobby W. Byrd founded The Byrd’s Group in 1980.

“I’m very proud of the legacy we have built at The Byrd’s Group,” Byrd said. “Bland Landscaping shares our values of putting employees and customers first and has the resources to support significant growth for our combined companies as well as our employees looking to advance their careers. Our clients in the thriving Charlotte market will benefit from the expanded and enhanced services that result from this combination as well. I am confident that the future is bright for both our employees and customers.”

The Byrd’s Group is a regional landscape management firm offering a variety of services including landscape maintenance, enhancements and irrigation for commercial properties, industrial sites, municipalities, multi-family communities, and homeowners associations, in the Charlotte Metro region.

“We are very excited to partner with The Byrd’s Group,” said Kurt Bland, Bland Landscaping’s president and CEO. “Since 1976, Bland Landscaping has built a brand centered around quality work, attentive customer service, and a commitment to excellence in everything we do. The Byrd’s Group team has a terrific reputation and shares our passion for landscape management.

Bland said the addition of The Byrd’s Group aids in Bland Landscaping’s plans for regional expansion.

“The Byrd’s Group provides a key branch location on the eastern edge of the fast-growing metropolitan Charlotte market,” Bland said. “This 9-acre facility gives us ample room for growth and puts us one step closer to building out the multi-prong model we are working towards to efficiently serve the Greater Charlotte area.”

Second-generation owners Bland and his brother, Matt, the company’s CFO and COO lead the company.