BrightView selects Brett Urban as new CFO

BrightView Holdings executive vice president and CFO John A. Feenan plans to retire from the position of CFO, effective at the close of business on Sept. 30. The company, which ranked No. 1 on the 2021 LM150 list, selected Brett Urban to succeed Feenan as CFO, effective Oct. 1, in accordance with its long-term succession planning process.

Urban joined BrightView in 2016 as vice president of finance and promoted to senior vice president of finance in 2017. He currently serves in the lead finance role in the company’s maintenance services segment, representing approximately 75 percent of the company’s consolidated results.

“Brett Urban’s deep experience at BrightView and background with leading organizations makes him well positioned to continue to drive results and value for our shareholders,” said BrightView president and CEO Andrew Masterman. “As CFO of our maintenance business, Brett has helped accelerate growth and lead the execution of more than 30 strategic acquisitions since 2017.”

Feenan will remain with the company as a non-executive employee for a period of time after Sept. 30 to ensure a smooth transition.

“More than six years ago we were excited to bring John to BrightView to lead our finance team,” said Masterman. “He played a key role in transforming the company from two great family businesses to the creation of an industry-leading public company. He’s led our finance, accounting, investor relations, tax, treasury, and M&A teams, and has been an invaluable source of counsel for our board, our management team, and to me.”