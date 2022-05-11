TrueWinds Consulting to host seminar to help pros maximize profits
Fred Haskett, principal partner with TrueWinds Consulting, and Beth Berry, vice president of turf and ornamental sales for Advanced Turf Solutions, will host a virtual seminar to help pros increase gross margins and net profitably on May 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.
Attendees will learn how to navigate analytical tools, get ideas for improvements, take a look at successful systems and processes and plan for profits.
Topics covered include:
- 2022 mid-year and 2023 pricing considerations
- Mid-season operational efficiency audit
- AM / PM process review
- Job sequencing
- Routing re-fresh
- Payment models to maximize profitability
- Material utilization and sourcing
- Cash forecasting and management
- Fuel specific profit multipliers
- Mid-season CapEx adjustments
- Mid-season check ups
- Marketing plan
- Staffing and training plans
- Retention
- Projecting your breakeven point
Visit TrueWindsConsulting.com/Profit-Protection-Program/ to learn more and to register for the half-day seminar.