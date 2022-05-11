Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


TrueWinds Consulting to host seminar to help pros maximize profits

May 11, 2022 -  By
Fred Haskett, principal partner with TrueWinds Consulting, and Beth Berry, vice president of turf and ornamental sales for Advanced Turf Solutions, will host a virtual seminar to help pros increase gross margins and net profitably on May 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.

Attendees will learn how to navigate analytical tools, get ideas for improvements, take a look at successful systems and processes and plan for profits.

Topics covered include:

  • 2022 mid-year and 2023 pricing considerations
  • Mid-season operational efficiency audit
    • AM / PM process review
    • Job sequencing
    • Routing re-fresh
  • Payment models to maximize profitability
  • Material utilization and sourcing
  • Cash forecasting and management
  • Fuel specific profit multipliers
  • Mid-season CapEx adjustments
  • Mid-season check ups
  • Marketing plan
  • Staffing and training plans
  • Retention
  • Projecting your breakeven point

Visit TrueWindsConsulting.com/Profit-Protection-Program/ to learn more and to register for the half-day seminar.

