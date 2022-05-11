TrueWinds Consulting to host seminar to help pros maximize profits

Fred Haskett, principal partner with TrueWinds Consulting, and Beth Berry, vice president of turf and ornamental sales for Advanced Turf Solutions, will host a virtual seminar to help pros increase gross margins and net profitably on May 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.

Attendees will learn how to navigate analytical tools, get ideas for improvements, take a look at successful systems and processes and plan for profits.

Topics covered include:

2022 mid-year and 2023 pricing considerations

Mid-season operational efficiency audit AM / PM process review Job sequencing Routing re-fresh

Payment models to maximize profitability

Material utilization and sourcing

Cash forecasting and management

Fuel specific profit multipliers

Mid-season CapEx adjustments

Mid-season check ups

Marketing plan

Staffing and training plans

Retention

Projecting your breakeven point

Visit TrueWindsConsulting.com/Profit-Protection-Program/ to learn more and to register for the half-day seminar.