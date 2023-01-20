Join Judy Guido for a webinar on building a profitable company

Judy Guido of Guido and Associates will present a webinar on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7-9 p.m. EST with the Connecticut Grounds Keepers Association.

Attendees will learn how to reduce time managing the business to focus more on high-payoff activities and how to position the company to attract qualified customers and employees.

During this 90-minute talk, Guido will coach the audience on the four pillars of building a profitable company.

To learn more, and register, visit https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/m?oeidk=a07ejlmd92de3941a2b&oseq=&c=&ch=