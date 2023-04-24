Central Turf & Irrigation Supply adds full-service hardscape location in New Jersey

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, a distributor of irrigation and landscape supplies adds its second branch in Williamstown, N.J.

This second Williamstown location, at 1964 N. Black Horse Pike, is a full-service hardscape location with aggregate materials for contractors servicing southern New Jersey to northern Philadelphia and Delaware. This will include Atlantic City, N.J., Philadelphia, Pa., Wilmington Del., and the Metro D.C. area.

The company said this new location will provide local green industry and hardscape professionals with expanded resources.

“The timing was right for Central to acquire a second location in Williamstown,” said Anthony Luciano, vice president of sales and marketing, on his family’s decision. “The additional product and service offerings is a wonderful thing for our customers in this area. Central continues to enable contractors the access to everything they need for their businesses to be successful across the hardscape category with pavers, sand, fabrics, fire pits, kitchen kits, ice melt and more. All while collaborating with the original Williamstown branch on Glassboro Road, to offer our customers products across the lighting, irrigation, drainage, and turf categories.”