Companies in the Move: Updates from Vectorworks, Toro and more

To continue to grow and support its expanding user base, global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks established a new corporate office in Australia.

Through the acquisition of OzCAD, the Australian distributor of Vectorworks software for more than 20 years, Vectorworks further extends its offerings and services to customers across the globe with an Asia-Pacific-based hub. The Vectorworks Australia office will build on the dedicated technical support, strong sales infrastructure and exceptional customer service created by OzCAD over the past two decades to magnify its offerings to Australian designers and beyond. Former OzCAD Manager Annabel Carr will oversee operations in the Vectorworks Australia office.

“Advancing our existing presence in Australia by opening a new office will allow us to better serve our growing customer base in the Asia-Pacific and beyond,” said Vectorworks CEO Biplab Sarkar, Ph.D. “The OzCAD team has not only provided significant contributions to the development of this market over the past 20 years, but also delivered top-quality support and service to Vectorworks customers. I look forward to our continued success and expansion in Australia with this experienced and passionate team.”

In addition to its headquarters in the U.S. and offices in Newbury, England, and Vancouver, Canada, Vectorworks has a network of more than 35 distributors around the world. Its software solutions are available in 11 languages, providing powerful tools to help designers capture ideas, nurture innovation, communicate effectively and carry out their creative visions.

The Vectorworks Australia office is located in Sydney, New South Wales.

A new Community Impact Project launched by the American Rental Association (ARA) Foundation and The Toro Co. Foundation was held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio’s Broadway Club (BGCNEO) in Cleveland on June 16, 2021.

The Community Impact Project involves both foundations working with local nonprofit organizations to give back to communities across the country through various rental-related projects. The series of projects kicked off by helping BGCNEO, which serves more than 8,000-member youth ages 6-18 throughout a five-county footprint. The Cleveland branch’s Broadway Club is home to a robust outdoor horticulture program where youth engage with and experience nature through a variety of hands-on, interactive, and fun program opportunities.

Through the launch of the Community Impact Project, the BGCNEO was revamped in a day. Projects included revitalizing a pollinator garden, creating and planting new landscaping beds, and refurbishing the baseball infield.

The inaugural Community Impact Project was made possible by a group of more than 20 volunteers from six rental companies and two Cleveland area organizations.