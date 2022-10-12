Companies in the News: Updates at Stihl, Caterpillar, PERC and more

Stihl recently announced the winners of the 2022 Hearts of Stihl program, an initiative to care for the environment through the preservation of U.S. state parks. Stihl awarded each 2022 Hearts of Stihl winner, representing the nation’s six state park regions, a $20,000 grant to help fund sustainability, recovery, conservation or environmental education programs.

The recipients of the Hearts of Stihl grants by region and how they will use their grants are:

Roxbury Heritage State Park, Boston, Mass. — Stewardship Corps after-school program, 8-week high/middle school program

Chewacla State Park, Auburn, Ala. — Partnership with the City of Auburn and Auburn University College of Forestry Wildlife and Environment for non-native invasive species removal

Inks Lake State Park, Burnet, Texas — Storm-damaged and diseased tree replacement, native tree planting, eco-system maintenance

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, Dawson Springs, Ky. — Tornado recovery, trail recovery and enhancement, equipment and material purchase

Wyoming State Parks — Installation of pollinator demonstration gardens at five Wyoming state parks

Spooner Lake State Park, Carson City, Nev. — Improved biomass disposal, purchase of portable mill and wood kiln

“America’s State Parks have had record levels of visitation across the country this year. The continued support of Stihl with this new Hearts of Stihl program will give our visitors increased enjoyment and understanding of conservation and the value of preserving the state park treasures for the future,” said Lewis Ledford, executive director at the National Association of State Parks Directors.

Caterpillar to host Global Operator Challenge

Caterpillar invited 84 of the top equipment operators in the world to compete to become one of nine global finalists to move on to round three of the Global Operator Challenge competition held during CONEXPO-CON/AGG in March 2023 in Las Vegas.

Caterpillar says the challenge tests the skills and precision of equipment operators as they prove their excellence in operating Caterpillar equipment and technology, along with their ability to master any piece of construction machinery safely and efficiently.

“More than 10,000 operators around the world registered to compete in the Global Operator Challenge this year,” said Jessica Nunley, global marketing manager for Caterpillar. “After dealer qualification, 3,500 machine operators competed in the first round, and 84 of those have advanced to compete in one of our regional semifinal events held this month in Spain, the U.S., Japan and Brazil.”

During each portion of the Global Operator Challenge, participants execute a variety of tasks, such as digging a trench, loading a precise amount of dirt, and hauling or maneuvering the equipment through a variety of obstacles.

To learn more click here.

Caterpillar also recently announced its plans to debut new electric and battery prototypes at bauma 2022.

PERC celebrates National Propane Day

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) celebrated its inaugural National Propane Day on Oct. 7. PERC observed National Propane Day as an opportunity to recognize the propane industry and celebrate all the benefits propane offers, including transportation directors and fleet owners.

“Whether you’re transporting students safely to and from school, working to make sure goods are delivered on time, or providing a clean ride for the community, propane autogas is the sustainable energy source to achieve all of these goals,” said Steve Whaley, director of autogas business development at PERC. “Propane autogas is energy for everyone, and we are proud to celebrate that in communities around the nation on National Propane Day and beyond.”

Reinders acquires Spartan Distributors

Reinders acquired Spartan Distributors, a wholesale distributor of Toro turf management equipment, irrigation and landscape lighting products. Spartan Distributors has two locations in Sparta and Auburn Hills, Mich.

“With every change comes opportunity and myself along with every one of our Michigan employees is excited about the resources that come along with this next phase in our Spartan history,” said Kris Early, vice president of Spartan Distributors.

Reinders says it will retain the entire Spartan staff, both locations and the Spartan name.

TCIA announces new experience for TCI EXPO

The TCI EXPO, hosted by the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA), will feature a new experience this year.

TCIA says TCI EXPOClimb is a unique experience that gives tree climbers an opportunity to try out and try on new gear and get tips from experienced trainers. Climbers can try on everything from harnesses, to ropes, to personal protective equipment, to hardware to gear bags.

“We’re excited to bring together so many players in the industry so that they can build relationships, learn from each other, demo new products and talk to the leading experts in the field,” said Peter Gerstenberg, senior vice president of industry expertise at TCIA.

TCI EXPO is set for Nov. 10-12 in Charlotte, N.C., at the Charlotte Convention Center.