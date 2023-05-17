Companies in the News: Updates from SavATree, Bobcat Co., Takeuchi and more

SavATree recognized as top lawn care company of the year

Forbes names SavATree – No. 7 on the 2022 LM150 list – as one of the top 10 lawn care companies in the country for its work in tree, lawn care and shrub services.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top lawn care companies by Forbes,” said Carmine Schiavone, CEO of SavATree. “This is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to providing high-quality, environmentally responsible services to our clients.”

The company has been serving communities across 29 states for over 40 years for residential and commercial customers. Some of the services include plant health care, lawn care programs, deer and tick management. The team serves hundreds of local ISA-certified arborists.

“At SavATree, we strive to provide customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client, while also ensuring the health and beauty of their outdoor spaces,” said Schiavone.

Holiday decorating franchise honored for continual growth

Entrepreneur magazine names Christmas Decor, a Texas-based holiday decorating franchise, as one of the top franchises for less than $50,000 in their 2023 Franchise 500 ranking. They land in the top 50, ranking number 48.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Entrepreneur as a top franchise under $50,000,” said Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor. “Over the past several years Christmas Decor has seen impressive growth and we’re looking forward to keeping the momentum going by partnering with even more franchisees this year.”

Christmas Decor has worked in over 300 communities across North America, creating 3,000-plus jobs for seasonal workers. They have repeat business from homeowners and commercial contracts, along with working on the residential side with seasonal contractors offering multiple home service benefits.

Founded in 1986 by Blake Smith, Christmas Decor hopes to expand across North America and Canada.

Authority Brands celebrates six-percent increase during first quarter

Authority Brands saw a first quarter of 45 new area development agreements, totaling 72 territories. This exceeds their financial goals set for the first quarter by experiencing a six-percent increase in system-wide revenue, helping them to open more than 18 franchises.

“It has been a historic quarter at Authority Brands and I am proud that our franchise owners continue to see the value in being a part of our family of industry-leading home service brands and are committed to helping us grow across the United States,” said Jordan Wilson, senior vice president of Franchise Development at Authority Brands.

Starting off what they hope to be their most successful year, the team hopes for continual expansion of their network of franchise owners and another great quarter.

Electric compact track loader from Bobcat receives Fast Company award

Bobcat Co. receives recognition as a winner of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. These awards honor sustainable products and designs, along with bold initiatives meant to change the way people interact with the world.

The Bobcat T7X receives multiple Fast Company honors as the first all-electric compact track loader, winning in the Transportation category. It also serves as a finalist in the General Excellence category and an honorable mention in the North American category.

“Innovation is at the core of Bobcat’s legacy,” said Joel Honeyman, Doosan Bobcat vice president of global innovation. “There is always more work to be done and contributions to make within the industry. This is why Bobcat continues to invent new concepts, create new equipment, build smart technologies and develop innovative solutions. This is to empower customers and lead the industry forward.”

At the World Changing Ideas Awards, there were 45 winners, 216 finalists and more than 300 honorable mentions. These awards were in popular categories, such as climate, health AI and energy. This year there were entries from Singapore to New Zealand.

Takeuchi-US showcases benefits of environmental technology during celebration

Takeuchi-US will showcase alongside other manufacturers at the Celebration of Construction on the National Mall. The event takes place May 14-16 in Washington, D.C., where The Association of Equipment Manufacturers will host.

The event aims to educate the general public, influencers and policymakers on the benefits of modern building tools.

“Since 1963, Takeuchi has believed that companies must do their part to change our world for the better,” said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. “And, as our world continues to evolve, Takeuchi is evolving along with it by finding ways to meet not only our customers’ needs but those of society. By focusing on efficiency and collaboration, we want to make a difference, one machine at a time. We’re looking forward to this unique opportunity to display our equipment in our nation’s capital.”

Takeuchi corporate focuses on developing environmentally sound technologies reducing the use of electricity and greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to preserve the natural world.

“Our customers expect us to provide tough, durable construction equipment,” said Stewart. “While durability is important, we’re also developing products that are user-friendly and comfortable while offering top performance. Going forward, Takeuchi will further refine product performance and sustainability with added features, such as automation and electrification.”

Stihl celebrates revenue increase in fiscal year 2022

Finishing the fiscal year 2022, the Stihl Group celebrates revenue of 5.5 billion euros. This is equal to 8.6 perfect growth compared to the previous year. This rise is because of inflation-related price adjustments, stronger demand for higher-priced professional products and currency effects. Revenue exceeds initial goals, growing beyond the expected 3.1 percent.

The Stihl Group employs 20,552 people as of Dec. 31, 2022. This is an increase of 2.3 percent in comparison to the previous year.

“Our sales remained high in fiscal year 2022,” said Michael Traub, chairman of the executive board of Stihl. “However, we recorded a slight decline in demand compared to the high growth in previous years. That’s because 2022 was heavily influenced by economic and geopolitical challenges, such as disrupted supply chains, material shortages, war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and inflation — something we also felt in terms of business performance.”

Weak economic performance in U.S. and Western European core markets, declining purchasing power and a more marked shift in consumer spending to other areas of life as a result of eased coronavirus restrictions serve as a variety of factors for slow sales growth. Stihl saw a decline in the gasoline-powered segment, even though the trend of battery-operated products remains intact.

“The shift from gasoline to battery power is in full swing,” said Traub. “Stihl is actively shaping this transformation by focusing on dual technological leadership. We are consistently and making massive investments in battery technology while continuing to fully support the sustainable and environmentally friendly advancement of our gasoline-powered products.”

Bartlett Tree Experts distribute thousands of tree seedlings for holiday

For the celebration of Arbor Day, Bartlett Tree Experts – No. 5 on the 2022 LM150 list – gave away between 20,000 and 25,000 tree seedlings across the U.S. This is part of their Bartlett Legacy Tree Program. Since 2014, they have distributed 609,000 tree seedlings.

The mission of Bartlett Tree Experts is to support the stewardship and planting of trees in local communities from schools to events and for reforestation efforts.

“Our Legacy Tree Program is all about bringing trees and people together,” said Patrick Franklin, who manages the program. “This is a great way for Bartlett Tree Experts to make a difference while giving back to our communities and improving the environment.”

Bartlett has 163 participating offices and has given away in over 30 U.S. states, three Canadian provinces and throughout Dublin, Ireland and the United Kingdom. They hope to raise awareness about the benefits of planting trees and reversing the deficit of urban and suburban trees for school children and local communities. The species given away this year include Bur Oak, Dawn Redwood, Birch and Bald Cypress.

“It’s gratifying to see our program making a difference each year,” said Franklin.

MiniTrencher completes acquisition for new drilling technology

MiniTrencher celebrates its acquisition of SiBore Drill, a portable horizontal auger that digs asphalt and concrete while not breaking the surface.

By using a waterless bore, the SiBore Drill allows for a little cleanup. It pairs with GeoRipper, a handheld trencher allowing for faster production.

The drill has a starting weight of 54 lbs. A Honda multi-position, four-cycle engine or a Makita 40V MAX XGT battery-powered motor powers this drill. It is available in two models. The SB215 model comes with 4- and 6-inch diameter drilling bits. The standard for the SB216 comes with a 1″ drilling bit for fiber optics and other electrical needs. Drilling bit extensions ranging from two to eight-inch and 48- and 72-inch as an accessory purchase.

Got news? Let us know!

Have news about your company? Send it to Associate Editor Brian Love at blove@northcoastmedia.net, and we’ll feature it in an upcoming Companies in the News.