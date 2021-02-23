Curtis Industries expands cab lineup for compact, subcompact tractors

Curtis Industries released eight new tractor cab enclosure models for current model John Deere 1 Family 1023E/1025R, 2 Family 2032R/2038R, 2025R and Kubota BX-80 tractors.

The company said the new cab models offer customers more options to better match their enclosure needs and budget.

The new Curtis Base and Plus Cabs, complement the existing Curtis Advantage Cab Series and allow customers to add a durable cab to their tractor, starting at $2,395. The new cab models are designed to offer a variety of solutions by providing a stable foundation to mount cab components to the tractor. Curtis Cabs are custom designed for each tractor model.

All Curtis Base, Plus and Advantage Cab models include:

Interior heater-defroster

Venting glass windshield

Front Wiper with 12-v 110-degree sweep

Custom designed high strength Curtis frame

Steel roof with acoustical headliner and tapered drip edge

Powder-coated finish, custom factory color-matched and corrosion resistant

Predrilled holes for accessory work lights and mirrors

John Deere cabs are backhoe compatible

The Base Cab Model features durable clear vinyl doors that zip in place and roll up for storage in seconds. The rear panel window is also made of clear vinyl and stores easily.

The Plus Cab models feature upgraded framed clear vinyl doors. This traditional rear-hinged door design provides an improved weather seal in cold or windy conditions, side visibility and locks for added security. This cab also has a clear vinyl rear window that rolls up stores.

Curtis Advantage Cabs offer the maximum protection from winter weather and feature lockable steel doors with large glass windows and a glass rear panel window. Both the doors and rear panel window feature easy tool-less removal.

Curtis Advantage Cabs are available on current model John Deere: 1023E, 1025R, 2032R, 2038R, 2025R, 300E; Kubota: BX1880, BX2380, BX2680; Massey Ferguson: 1700E/1800E; Mahindra: 1526/1626, Max26XLT; and New Holland: Workmaster 25S Tractors.