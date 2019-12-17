Davey Tree acquires assets of B. Haney and Sons Tree Service

The Davey Tree Expert Co. acquired certain assets of B. Haney and Sons Tree Service based in the greater Chicago area. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

B. Haney and Sons provides residential and commercial tree care, plant health care and wood waste recycling services at its Lombard, Ill., office. The firm has 12 employees who will continue with Davey in the operation, which will become the Davey Lombard Residential/Commercial services office.

Geoff Cowan, operations manager, Davey South Chicago R/C operating group, said B. Haney and Sons brings additional resources to serve existing clients of Davey’s several Chicago-area offices.

“Clients of Davey and B. Haney will benefit from the expanded service capabilities they offer,” Cowan said. “The technical knowledge, equipment, facilities and rich arboricultural history of B. Haney are a great complement to our existing offices here.”

Boyd Haney founded the company in 1940 as American Tree Service with a partner, whom he later bought out. He renamed the business B. Haney and Sons. It continued as a family owned enterprise until joining the Davey family of brands.

Former owner David Haney will serve as district manager of the new Davey Lombard office.