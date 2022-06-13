Decked unveils new sliding bed platform for trucks and vans

Decked launches CargoGlide, a heavy-duty sliding bed platform that aims to make loading, unloading, organizing and accessing gear for work and play more efficient.

CargoGlide allows owners to store and easily retrieve heavy and bulky items like welders, compressors, heavy-duty tools, spare tires, boxes and more without crawling into the back of the truck, according to Decked.

With the pull of a lever, CargoGlide rolls forward out of the truck bed from its locked position. Extending past the end of the bed by as much as 100 percent, CargoGlide puts gear that would be otherwise out of reach at chest level.

“CargoGlide literally extends the floor of the bed out behind the truck, giving full and unrestricted access to gear and cargo,” Greg Randolph, vice president of marketing for Decked. “Truck owners with bed caps will find CargoGlide especially useful, as it enables them to easily and safely use and access every corner truck bed.”

More than a standalone storage solution, the CargoGlide sliding tray is designed to complement the Decked’s Drawer System. Owners can store heavy equipment on the CargoGlide. Beneath, they can secure tools and smaller gear inside two full-length drawers.

CargoGlide’s sliding tray lets owners use every inch of their bed by eliminating the need to climb int0 and around a height-restricted bed to find the right tool.

Available in 1,000-, 1,500-, and 2,200-pound payload options, CargoGlide offers either 75- or 100-percent tray extension. The 1,000-lb, 75-percent extension option is compatible with the Decked Drawer System.

CargoGlide is available for most full-size and mid-size trucks and cargo vans through online purchase or at 2,500 nationwide Decked dealers.