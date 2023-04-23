Fairway Lawns’ recent growth streak continues with addition of Kapp’s

Fairway Lawns of Little Rock, Ark., added Kapp’s Green Lawns of Fort Wayne, Ind. Kapp’s Green Lawn offers residential lawn and tree and shrub care and pest control in St. Louis, Mo., Indianapolis, Ind., Cleveland, Ohio and Pittsburgh, Pa., areas.

Mike Markovich, vice president and general manager of Kapp’s said Fairway Lawns shares similar values for both employees and customers.

“We also appreciate a similar history of starting off as family-owned, being in business for many decades, and combining branch and organic growth,” he said. “It’s an excellent fit for both sides.”

Fairway Lawns said this move continues the company’s growth in the Midwest.

“Further expanding into the Midwest with a partner of the quality and size of Kapp’s is very exciting,” Greg Harbison CEO of Fairway, said. “They represent all that a good partner should be with strong growth, quality leadership, and demonstrated excellence in serving customers and employees.”

Fairway Lanws recently added Your Green Team and Next Level Turf Management in Florida, Luv-A-Lawn and Pest Control located in St. Cloud, Fla., and Plant-It-Earth and Pest Control in Plant City, Fla.