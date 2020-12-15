Echo debuts new powerful backpack blower

Echo introduces the PB-9010. The company said the PB-9010 boasts 18 percent more power than its closest competitor.

The PB-9010 is part of Echo’s X Series lineup. The PB-9010 is ideal for heavy debris cleanup and clearing large open areas such as fall cleanup, clearing large parking lots or stadiums and quick cleanups after mowing.

“The amount of air the PB-9010 moves is nothing short of amazing,” said Jason Wilk, product manager at Echo. “Its class-leading 79.9-cc professional-grade two-stroke engine allows it to produce 1,110 cfm of air volume at a speed of 220 mph at the nozzle, which equates to 48 Newtons of blowing performance. Additionally, the PB-9010 features heavy-duty padded shoulder straps for all-day comfort and a fan intake, which provides cooling air across the user’s back during warm weather operation.”

Additional features of the PB-9010 include:

Two-stroke technology for easy maintenance

Massive 3.6-inch-diameter blower pipes for maximum airflow

Two-stage commercial air filtration system with heavy-duty pleated paper air filter for maximum performance

Tool-less air filter access for easy in-field cleaning or replacement

Large 83.8-fluid-ounce fuel tank for extended run times

Heavy-duty backpack straps for all-day comfort

Ergonomic, rubber over-molded throttle handle (T model only) for maximum comfort

Strap connection keeps straps securely situated on the user’s shoulders for all-day comfort

MSRP: $599.99

The Echo PB-9010 backpack blower comes with a two-year commercial warranty and five-year consumer warranty.